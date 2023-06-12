Texoma Local
Durant library has engaging material for kids this summer

The Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant has an engaging, educational way to give your kids quality screen time this summer.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A lot of children are put in front of a screen these days to keep busy and the content on those screens may not always be educational or safe.

The Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant has an engaging, educational way to give your kids quality screen time this summer.

“It’s been a blessing for people, especially some of the grandparents,” said library director, Robbee Tonubbee.

The Durant library carries small tablets to check out for grades pre-k to fifth, “there is no internet, no wifi, no webcam, all it is is app-based,” Tonubbee said.

So parents don’t have to think twice about the content on the tablets.

“You don’t have to worry about what they’re getting into. It’s all safe learning based. There’s categories: there can be life skills, reading, language arts, science, there’s some stem,” Tonubbee added.

Studies show that the average student loses about 2.6 months’ worth of learning during summer break.

“A lot of them, they play these games and don’t even realize they’re learning something at the same time,” said Tonubbee.

You can check these out for up to a week, which is perfect for your next summer trip, “if the kids have to be in the car for an extended period of time, you don’t have to loan out your cell phone,” Tonubbee said.

So you can keep your kiddos busy and most importantly learning all at the same time.

