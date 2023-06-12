Texoma Local
Historic fly in at Durant airport this weekend

The free event will be held Saturday at Eaker Field from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free event will be held Saturday at Eaker Field from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -History will fly into Durant this weekend.

Non-profit, Commemorative Air Force will fly in eight historical aircraft, including President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1955 Aero Commander, one of the smallest planes ever to be used as an air force one.

The free event will be held Saturday at Eaker Field from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There’s going to be a total of four aircraft that are going to available to purchase tickets on to go and fly on these aircraft and yes President Eisenhower’s airforce one is one of those aircraft,” Eaker Field Airport Director Josh Matekovic said.

If you don’t get a ticket to fly in the sky, you’ll have a chance to walk inside the aircraft.

The airport is in need of volunteers for Saturday’s event.

You can contact Eaker Field to help.

