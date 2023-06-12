Stormy Skies Late Tonight

A round of strong thunderstorms, a few with quarter to half-dollar size hail and winds to around 50 mph tracked across the News 12 area this morning. Rainfall amounts were generally a half inch to an inch but a few spots like Ada and Sulphur logged up to an inch and half of precipitation. This morning’s storm complex pushed a strong outflow boundary (similar to a cold front in structure) all the way into central Texas, so that where intense storms will tend to be through the evening.

Thus, expect a ow chance of Texoma thunderstorms through the evening at just 20%,

However, the outflow boundary begins to retreat northward like a warm front overnight. This means another round of strong to possibly severe storms arriving in the overnight or morning hours of Tuesday. After that, skies quiet down and temperatures heat up. We’re talking mid 90s by Thursday rising to near 100 by Saturday. Unfortunately, a humid air mass is forecast to be in place as well, so Heat Indexes of 105 to 110 degrees will be quite possible, making for dangerous heat stress conditions.

