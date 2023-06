THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was arrested in Love County, Oklahoma, over the weekend accused of trafficking fentanyl.

Ryan Walton, 33, of Ft. Worth, was arrested in Thackerville and is being held in the Love County Jail on $50,000 bond.

If convicted, Walton faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.