Texoma students learning new music at Austin College Summer Music Camp

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For the second year, Austin College and the Sherman Symphony Orchestra are working in harmony to put on a Summer Music Camp for Texoma students.

Sherman Symphony Orchestra Education Director and Camp Director, Leslie Whelan, said this year 92 children are attending the day camp. They will spend five days learning from professors and professional musicians to perfect new sounds.

“They’re getting a wide variety of experience with some really fantastic teachers,” Whelan said.

The camp provides lessons in woodwinds, brass and strings with the addition of voice and percussion this year.

Whelan said the camp began after orchestra members realized there was a gap in musical opportunities for Texoma children.

“It’s really exciting to have the experience of knowing that you could provide something thinking that this will be beneficial to students, and then to see that people really do want this,” Whelan said.

At the end of camp, students will perform the new music they have been practicing.

“I think the students are the only ones who are surprised by their success,” Whelan said.

Whelan expects the camp to grow 50% next year and she hopes to reach even more parts of Texoma.

“We really see ourselves as the leaders in music education in the region and we take it upon ourselves to be responsible for making these opportunities possible,” Whelan said.

She hopes the students will have perfect new skills before they reach their final note at this year’s camp.

