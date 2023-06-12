Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Take a Look: Police get reports of "non-human" creatures in Vegas; a bear is spotted in the Florida surf. (CNN, LAS VEGAS METRO PD, CHRIS BARRON, STEFANI SADDLER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released body camera footage from a bizarre police call shows officers freaked out by a family’s otherworldly claims.

Shortly after Las Vegas police witnessed a strange, green streak falling from the sky, they were called to a family’s home with reports of a “non-human creature” in their backyard.

“It was like a big creature, around 10 feet tall,” a family member said.

One officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies.”

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

An officer joked with the family saying if the beings come back, “deal with it yourself.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of drivers just sat on the southbound lanes of Highway 75 between 1417 and US 82...
Hundreds of vehicles sit on Highway 75 Friday morning
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Severe Storms for Monday
Over-the-counter antibiotics for livestock now requiring prescription to reduce resistance.
Livestock antibiotics now require prescription in Texas
He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
On the Choctaw Nation daisy ranch, the drones can hold up to 1,000 pounds and some even look...
Choctaw Nation makes Oklahoma drone history

Latest News

FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger
House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire’s cause
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd