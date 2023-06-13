Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bells High School student wins National Merit Scholarship

With a near-perfect ACT score, an impressive PSAT score and a 4.0 GPA, Bells High School graduate Jonathan Cox has been named a National Merit Scholarship Winne
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - With a near-perfect ACT score, an impressive PSAT score and a 4.0 GPA, Bells High School graduate Jonathan Cox has been named a National Merit Scholarship Winner.

“I was a little bit surprised, and still not really sure that I understand exactly what it means., but it felt good,” Jonathan Cox said.

According to the National Merit website, 1.5 million students apply for the scholarship each year, and out of those less than 1% become winners.

Jonathan was among the 8,500 students who make up this 1%. This is something he earned after a long application process.

“It’s usually something that the school grants you after you get through the process,” Jonathan Cox said.

Jonathan said he was awarded almost a full-ride scholarship from the University of Oklahoma. He will be headed to Norman this fall to study meteorology. A field his mom, Suzanne Cox, said he has always been fascinated by.

“When he was probably about three he dressed as a tornado for Halloween,” Suzanne Cox said, “He’s even been a tornado and a volcano.”

Suzanne Cox said this is what he was born to do. He said he is ready to take the next step toward his dream job.

“I would like to become a severe weather researcher, tornadoes, hurricanes, things like that,” Jonathan Cox said, “I want to be out in the field doing stuff.”

It’s no surprise Jonathan’s future is bright. It seems even from a young age, he was destined to take the world by storm.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Walton
Texas man arrested in Love Co. for trafficking fentanyl
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
MORE Storms Overnight, But Drier, Much Hotter for the Weekend
He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
Jose Silva
Child rape suspect nabbed in Paris
Hundreds of drivers just sat on the southbound lanes of Highway 75 between 1417 and US 82...
Hundreds of vehicles sit on Highway 75 Friday morning

Latest News

The Carter County Health Department says at least one mosquito caught in their surveillance...
West Nile Virus detected in Carter County
A 4-week course designed for students to get a CDL.
Grayson College offering professional driving courses
A 4-week course designed for students to get a CDL.
Grayson College offering professional driving course
Jonathan Cox ranked amongst 1% of students who won this scholarship.
Bells High School student wins National Merit Scholarship