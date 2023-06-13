Bells High School student wins National Merit Scholarship

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - With a near-perfect ACT score, an impressive PSAT score and a 4.0 GPA, Bells High School graduate Jonathan Cox has been named a National Merit Scholarship Winner.

“I was a little bit surprised, and still not really sure that I understand exactly what it means., but it felt good,” Jonathan Cox said.

According to the National Merit website, 1.5 million students apply for the scholarship each year, and out of those less than 1% become winners.

Jonathan was among the 8,500 students who make up this 1%. This is something he earned after a long application process.

“It’s usually something that the school grants you after you get through the process,” Jonathan Cox said.

Jonathan said he was awarded almost a full-ride scholarship from the University of Oklahoma. He will be headed to Norman this fall to study meteorology. A field his mom, Suzanne Cox, said he has always been fascinated by.

“When he was probably about three he dressed as a tornado for Halloween,” Suzanne Cox said, “He’s even been a tornado and a volcano.”

Suzanne Cox said this is what he was born to do. He said he is ready to take the next step toward his dream job.

“I would like to become a severe weather researcher, tornadoes, hurricanes, things like that,” Jonathan Cox said, “I want to be out in the field doing stuff.”

It’s no surprise Jonathan’s future is bright. It seems even from a young age, he was destined to take the world by storm.

