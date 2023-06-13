Grayson College offering professional driving courses

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - “I don’t know a whole lot of other ways that you can do four weeks of school and get a license that puts you into something that pays this kind of money,” Grayson College CDL student, Rick McCall said.

The course is made to set students up for success in a matter of just 4 weeks.

“There are four tests that you have to take after that first week at the department of motor vehicles, DPS. So, yeah, a lot of information in one week, but they prepared us all really well. everyone in the class has now passed those tests,” McCall continued.

After spending a week learning in classrooms, students hit the road to put their driving skills to the test.

“We go out and we practice the backing skills and also driving on the road for three weeks as well. and then within four weeks they start testing out to get their CDL,”

CDL instructor Chris Pickerill said truck drivers are needed in the Texoma area, and more and more people are taking heed.

“We started out with six to seven students on the first three classes. we have now doubled to twelve students on the fourth class,” Chris Pickerill said.

Recruiters also visit the classes throughout the course to look for future truck drivers. which Pickerill said has been successful so far.

“A lot of my students will keep in touch with me, we get their phone numbers, they text, and they will have a job within two or three days. Some guys, within a week they’ve got a job,” Pickerill added.

For prices and course availability, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.