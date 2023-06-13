Gunter Softball names Barton as new head coach

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter athletics continue to add to their talented coaching staff, as Tiger softball has announced former Texas Tech short stop Heather Barton will take over as the new head coach next season.

Barton spent the last five years as the leader on the diamond out in Gilmer, leading the Buckeyes to the playoffs each season and to the third round of the post-season for just the second time in school history as she now brings her talents to Gunter to help the Lady Tigers.

