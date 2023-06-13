“It sounded just like my son:” scammers target Pontotoc County man

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Federal Trade Commission is warning Americans of scammers using artificial intelligence to clone a loved one’s voice and use it to steal money.

It already happened to one Pontotoc County man who says the voice was incredibly realistic.

“It was probably the worst four hours of my life, thinking that my kid’s life was probably just ruined,” Garion Fuller said. “It sounded just like him, I mean he was frantic and I could tell he had been crying. It sounded just like my son.”

A scammer used voice cloning to pretend to be his son, saying he was arrested after a car crash, and needed Fuller to send money for a lawyer.

The scammer pretending to be his son gave Fuller the number of a fake lawyer. That “lawyer” confirmed what the scammer had said, and gave Fuller another number for a fake “court clerk.”

The “court clerk” told Fuller he could pay over the phone and get his son out sooner using cryptocurrency.

“We dug up money and went down and the guy got us to where to go, and got us to the Bitcoin bit. We got the money to him,” Fuller said. “Then we called his girlfriend, and she said ‘Gage is with me, we’re in Oklahoma City at Academy.’ And so then we knew that we’d been taken.”

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian says his office takes scam reports daily.

“Obviously if you think it’s your son, you’re gonna do whatever means you can,” Christian said.

But this one’s extra tricky.

But while the AI-created voice makes this scam sound believable, Christian said there are still signs of a scam.

“The main red flag would be asking him to get Bitcoin,” Christian said.

Bitcoin, money orders, and gift cards are all commonly used by scammers.

Christian says no matter who calls or what they’re asking for, verify it yourself before sending any money.

“Every situation could be different,” Christian said. “A lot of times people will say someone is in jail, but the easiest thing to do is find the phone number for that jail and call, find out if that person is in jail.”

Christian said don’t use the number they give you, find the number for the jail or court clerk online, and call that number.

Fuller said he and his family are prepared if another scammer calls.

“Something that makes sense to me is to have a code word that all your family knows,” Fuller said. “And if you get into a situation like that, you can say ‘What’s the code word?’”

