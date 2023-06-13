Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lightning for Breakfast Confirmed

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place for almost all of Texoma
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(I had to leave Steve’s “Lightning for Breakfast” title. Too true.)

Because yes indeed Texoma, Tuesday morning is already another active storm day across Texoma. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued just after 3am in Carter county as Ardmore was hit by heavy rain and hail. That storm is tracking East towards Madill and Durant with hail cores increasing as it goes. (This was typed at 3:44am).

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in place across almost all of Texoma including the Texas counties. The Texas counties didn’t see as many storms Monday, but that’s looking to change this morning as there are Severe Warnings to the West of Montague and Wise counties. Those storms are expected to track to the East through Texoma as well.

Since these storms are coming on the heels of Monday’s stormy and rainy day, flooding is now a major concern. Especially in the early morning hours where it’s dark, streets may not look flooded but could be so turn around and don’t drown. Find alternate routes to your destination.

I’ll update this article again after the morning show, but tune into News 12 because I’ll be talking about these storms all morning.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Walton
Texas man arrested in Love Co. for trafficking fentanyl
He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
Hundreds of drivers just sat on the southbound lanes of Highway 75 between 1417 and US 82...
Hundreds of vehicles sit on Highway 75 Friday morning
Over-the-counter antibiotics for livestock now requiring prescription to reduce resistance.
Livestock antibiotics now require prescription in Texas

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Mon, June 12
Overnight Weather: June 9, 2023
Morning Forecast - Fri, June 9
Overnight Weather: June 8, 2023