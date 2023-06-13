Lightning for Breakfast Confirmed

(I had to leave Steve’s “Lightning for Breakfast” title. Too true.)

Because yes indeed Texoma, Tuesday morning is already another active storm day across Texoma. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued just after 3am in Carter county as Ardmore was hit by heavy rain and hail. That storm is tracking East towards Madill and Durant with hail cores increasing as it goes. (This was typed at 3:44am).

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in place across almost all of Texoma including the Texas counties. The Texas counties didn’t see as many storms Monday, but that’s looking to change this morning as there are Severe Warnings to the West of Montague and Wise counties. Those storms are expected to track to the East through Texoma as well.

Since these storms are coming on the heels of Monday’s stormy and rainy day, flooding is now a major concern. Especially in the early morning hours where it’s dark, streets may not look flooded but could be so turn around and don’t drown. Find alternate routes to your destination.

I’ll update this article again after the morning show, but tune into News 12 because I’ll be talking about these storms all morning.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

