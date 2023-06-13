Texoma Local
MORE Storms Overnight, But Drier, Much Hotter for the Weekend

Heavy rain, lightning, and hail will be the primary storm threats, The tornado threat is very close to zero
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thunderstorms will continue in the forecast overnight, a few may contain quarter to golfball sized hail, although the primary issue with any storm will be lots of lightning and locally torrential rainfall. Lows tonight in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will see morning thunderstorms but not much in the afternoon, partly cloudy skies should allow highs to reach the upper 80s with a light noortheasterly wind.

Upper high pressure drives away the rain and brings in the heat with daytime highs just under 100 degrees through the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

