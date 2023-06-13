Severe Thunderstorms Tuesday Morning

Texoma remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10am and has seen plenty of justification for that Watch. Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued this morning with a couple still in place at time of typing (7:50am).

Fannin & Lamar counties saw some warnings earlier this morning and yet again just before 8am with overlapping warnings with noticeable hail cores on radar.

Still monitoring some lingering non-severe thunderstorms in our Oklahoma counties, as models are still showing more storms throughout the remainder of the morning. Most of Texoma is still under a Slight risk for severe storms that continues into the afternoon and evening. More strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening with large hail the primary threat.

Those storms could even last through the overnight and Wednesday morning is looking like another round of early thunderstorms for Texoma. After Wednesday’s storm chances, Texoma will start warming up fast as we are looking at the possibility of triple digit heat as we near the summer solstice.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

