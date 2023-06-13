Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tuesday Afternoon Severe Storms

Almost all of Texoma is under a Slight Risk for Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After an active Tuesday morning with multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, skies are much calmer currently at noon. Storms are expected to fire back up across Texoma this afternoon and into the evening. Severe Thunderstorms are expected with large hail and gusty winds being the primary threat.

Storms are expected to even carry over into the morning hours of Wednesday. Similar to Monday and Tuesday, it looks like Wednesday will have some active storms in the early morning hours. The difference is that Wednesday afternoon is looking much less likely to see storms.

After Wednesday’s storm chances, Texoma will start warming up fast as we are looking at the possibility of triple digit heat as we near the summer solstice.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Walton
Texas man arrested in Love Co. for trafficking fentanyl
He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
Over-the-counter antibiotics for livestock now requiring prescription to reduce resistance.
Livestock antibiotics now require prescription in Texas
Hundreds of drivers just sat on the southbound lanes of Highway 75 between 1417 and US 82...
Hundreds of vehicles sit on Highway 75 Friday morning

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Tues, June 13
Morning Forecast - Mon, June 12
Overnight Weather: June 9, 2023
Morning Forecast - Fri, June 9