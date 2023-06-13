Tuesday Afternoon Severe Storms

After an active Tuesday morning with multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, skies are much calmer currently at noon. Storms are expected to fire back up across Texoma this afternoon and into the evening. Severe Thunderstorms are expected with large hail and gusty winds being the primary threat.

Storms are expected to even carry over into the morning hours of Wednesday. Similar to Monday and Tuesday, it looks like Wednesday will have some active storms in the early morning hours. The difference is that Wednesday afternoon is looking much less likely to see storms.

After Wednesday’s storm chances, Texoma will start warming up fast as we are looking at the possibility of triple digit heat as we near the summer solstice.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

