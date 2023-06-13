West Nile Virus detected in Carter County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Health Department says at least one mosquito caught in their surveillance trap last Tuesday tested positive for West Nile Virus.

“Every week they pull samples, collect mosquito samples for one day and then send those in to be tested,” Chris Munn, Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Administrative Director said.

Mosquitoes are lured into the trap with fermenting hay and then get sucked into the mesh basket.

Munn said so far they haven’t seen human cases of West Nile Virus, but the disease is common.

“Most of the people who get West Nile, they’re not even gonna know they have it,” Munn said. “They won’t show symptoms.”

Those who do see symptoms may have muscle weakness, a fever, and dizziness, which could take a few weeks to get over.

Rarely, the disease can cause neurological problems for people over 50, with diabetes, or high blood pressure.

The best defense against the virus is not getting bitten.

David Brittain with Allstate Pest Control said keeping mosquitoes away starts with property maintenance.

“Keep the yard mowed, and keep it just as dry as you possibly can, and it will cut back on a lot of issues.”

Brittain said most mosquito problem areas involve tall grass or standing water, which can hide in pet bowls and bird baths, pools that aren’t maintained, and even flower beds that hold water.

Insect repellants with DEET will keep mosquitoes away.

“DEET is kind of a repulsive smell to them,” Brittain said. They’ll stay clear of that, but if they get you, it also kills them as well.

Munn said to call a doctor if you think you may have caught WSV and are concerned about your symptoms.

