Ada man sentenced to life in fatal stabbing

(Pontotoc County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for murder in the fatal stabbing of another man in 2021 outside an Ada convenience store.

Anthony Brian Walker, 41, was convicted by a federal jury of Murder in Indian Country last July.

During the trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that on November 21, 2021, Walker intentionally killed Jason “Bubba” Edward Hubbard, Jr. by stabbing him in the heart while Hubbard was sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of the Karry Out Korner in Ada, Oklahoma.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the Defendant is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department.

