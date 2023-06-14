Texoma Local
Durant Area Chamber of Commerce digging up history Friday

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The City of Durant is digging up a piece of history this week.

On Friday, the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce will unearth a 50-year-old time capsule that is buried under the world’s largest peanut statue outside of city hall.

Executive Director Janet Reed said that they recently discovered the capsule was buried to celebrate Durant’s centennial in 1973.

The unveiling of the time capsule is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. but there’s lots planned before the unveiling.

“It’s going to definitely be a surprise to us to see what’s under there,” Reed said, “we’re celebrating the peanut but we’re also celebrating 50 years since the centennial celebration of the city.”

The chamber is confident that it’s going to be one shell of a time.

