Durant City Manager terminated after Tuesday’s meeting

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -We now have the outcome of Durant’s city council meeting Tuesday.

Council met behind closed doors to discuss the employment status of city manager Lisa Taylor.

They went into executive session for eight items on the agenda, four of which, the city council needed to take action on.

After four hours behind closed doors, the city council only took action on of the three items.

“Finally on agenda item ‘h’, “Consider Action Pursuit to Item 6(g),” I now make the motion to terminate the city manager effective 30, June of this year,” said Mayor Martin Tucker.

Council voted three against two, Humphrey Miller and Danny Sherrer voted against Taylor’s termination.

This follows newly appointed council member Lauran Fuller who requested an investigation into Taylor last month.

This is the city’s fifth city manager to leave or be terminated in less than 10 years.

Taylor served as city manager full-time since October.

Council declined to speak with News 12 after the meeting.

