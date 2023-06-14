Ercot rolls out new notification system for Texans

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Ercot has rolled out a new early notification program, the Texas Advisory and Notification System, or TXANS.

Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative CEO, David McGinnis said TXANS aims to get ahead of high-demand energy days. He said it will allow customers and CO-OP members to be more informed.

McGinnis added that the new system is being launched following the statewide outages of February 2021.

“Since then, they’ve been tasked to be more communicative with the public,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis said TXANS is the Ercot’s way of doing that.

The company is currently alerting residents about the upcoming weekend.

“It’s going to get warmer, people turn up their air conditioners and that causes demand to go up,” McGinnis said.

He adds this demand also increases wholesale prices. However, McGinnis assures Texans that power outages are not expected.

McGinnis said while the concern this weekend is heat related, the program will be in use year-round.

Registration for TXANS notifications can be found on the Ercot website.

