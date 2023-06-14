Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ercot rolls out new notification system for Texans

Ercot has rolled out a new early notification program, the Texas Advisory and Notification System, or TXANS.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Ercot has rolled out a new early notification program, the Texas Advisory and Notification System, or TXANS.

Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative CEO, David McGinnis said TXANS aims to get ahead of high-demand energy days. He said it will allow customers and CO-OP members to be more informed.

McGinnis added that the new system is being launched following the statewide outages of February 2021.

“Since then, they’ve been tasked to be more communicative with the public,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis said TXANS is the Ercot’s way of doing that.

The company is currently alerting residents about the upcoming weekend.

“It’s going to get warmer, people turn up their air conditioners and that causes demand to go up,” McGinnis said.

He adds this demand also increases wholesale prices. However, McGinnis assures Texans that power outages are not expected.

McGinnis said while the concern this weekend is heat related, the program will be in use year-round.

Registration for TXANS notifications can be found on the Ercot website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council voted three against two, Humphrey Miller and Danny Sherrer voted against Taylor’s...
After lengthy meeting, Durant council votes to fire city manager
Jonathan Cox ranked amongst 1% of students who won this scholarship.
Bells High School student wins National Merit Scholarship
The Federal Trade Commission is warning Americans of scammers using artificial intelligence to...
“It sounded just like my son” - Scammers target Pontotoc County man
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Foggy Wednesday Morning
Ryan Walton
Texas man arrested in Love Co. for trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

What started as an idea to improve literacy, grew into a partnership that pulls kids away from...
Sherman Public Library unveils book vending machine
What started as an idea to improve literacy, grew into a partnership that pulls kids away from...
Sherman Public Library unveils book vending machine
All proceeds benefit officers during hardships or families of fallen officers.
Texoma Back the Badge Foundation receives annual golf tournament proceeds
The new program, TXANS, will allow Ercot to be more transparent with residents.
Ercot rolls out new notification system for Texans