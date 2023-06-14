Texoma Local
First indoor batting facility opens in Durant

By Dylan Morgan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Between the Sooners record breaking performances in OKC and the consistent powerhouse known as the Silo Rebels baseball program, Oklahomans are no strangers to dominating on the diamond. Now with the opening of the Triple Threat batting cages in Durant, access will be easier than ever for young athletes to come down and hone their craft.

“The takeaway is, every day you can learn something new,” said Junior Instructor Cutter Whitfield. “If it’s just not baseball, it’s life. Every day you learn something new and that’s really the whole building steps that we’re trying to do here.”

Now, local players will have access to coaches and trainers aimed at achieving their dreams and getting them to the next level.

“I think there’s a lot of good talent, there needs to be more work ethic,” said Softball Trainer Charley Hampton. “That’s what I believe. I’ve always wanted something, a facility like this since I was little. You know, I had to do it in my front yard. Hot summer days. If I would’ve had a building like this with air conditioning, it would’ve been awesome.”

One of the most important aspects about Triple Threat in Durant has to be the sense of community, helping young athletes build a family off the field so that they can be successful anywhere.

“Here, all the teams come here,” said Whitfield. “It’s more like a baseball community, more than just this team versus that team and there’s only one good team. It’s all a community and we’re all just here to play baseball, nothing more.”

“I think that this facility will bring a lot of people together,” said Hampton. “We’ll have a lot of trainers here helping a bunch of athletes. So, they’ll have a better future just by the way they’re working out.”

