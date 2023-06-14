Texoma Local
Foggy Wednesday Morning

More morning storms still expected
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Visibility is very low across Texoma this morning due to patchy fog. Storms are still expected to form later this morning with the possibility of producing large hail. Storm chances decrease throughout the rest of the day but a low chance remains for some scattered storms in our Eastern Texoma counties.

Rain chances continue to decline, but some models are showing some more storms rolling through Texoma Thursday night. Other than that anomaly, sunnier skies and warmer temperatures are the theme into next week with the return of highs in the 90s. By early next week, parts of Texoma could be experiencing our first triple digit heat days of the year.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

