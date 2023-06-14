Grand jury clears Denison officers in April fatal officer-involved shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury has ruled the Denison police officers who fatally shot a man after he killed his mother with a sword in April were justified in their actions.

Grayson County Criminal District Attorney Brett Smith said jurors returned the decision Wednesday after Texas Rangers conducted the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of Zachary Davis.

Smith said on April 3, Denison police were called to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Walker Street around 4 a.m. and found Zella Suzanne Laugner, 63, dead inside.

An eyewitness told police he saw Davis driving away. When police located him nearby a short time later, he ran on foot. Smith said when officers located Davis he was armed with a sword. Smith said officers gave Davis numerous verbal commands to drop the weapon, but he refused and officers deployed their tasers but were ineffective. Davis then charged the officers with sword in hand, and officers discharged their weapons. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Denison Police investigation revealed that Laughner was the mother of Davis and the medical examiner reported she died from multiple injuries consistent with being struck with a sword.

“Witnesses reported Davis was acting very irrational the morning of the homicide,” Smith said in written statement provided to media. “The medical examiner also confirmed that Zachary Davis was under the influence of methamphetamine at time of his death. Davis had a history of threatening family members with bladed weapons.”

News 12 requested the officers’ bodycam footage from the incident. The City of Denison requested the Texas Attorney General decide whether that footage is excepted from disclosure. News 12 is now awaiting a ruling from the Attorney General whether the footage will be released.

