Sherman Public Library unveils book vending machine

What started as an idea to improve literacy, grew into a partnership that pulls kids away from screens.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “We’d like to invite the community to come, bring their children, get them to read, get them engaged, and they’ll be rewarded with a free book,” Sherman Rotary Club Secretary, Wally Johnson exclaimed.

What started as an idea to improve literacy, grew into a partnership that pulls kids away from screens.

Introducing Sherman library’s very own book vending machine.

“You know, this is an actual thing that they can hold the old fashioned form of reading. You flip the pages, you go back and forth, and you learn something,” Johnson continued.

The Sherman Rotary Club provides the books, the city provides the space, and Atmos Energy provided the machine.

“Kids aren’t in school. They have an opportunity to get excited about reading through a new venue and bring a book home that doesn’t have a return date on it. So, it’s theirs to keep. They earn it, and we love that idea,” Atmos Energy’s Jonathan Fredi said.

As part of the Sherman Library summer reading program, every 120 minutes a kid reads, they earn a prize.

Once kids achieve their reading goals, they receive a token, then once they insert the token, they choose a book, then, they receive their book.

“This has been very popular so far. Kids are already getting both of their tokens at once. They’ve read so much,” Sherman Library’s Cassie Wickline explained.

The books in the vending machine are all hand-picked by her.

“He idea is to have a subject matter that is something that the children can relate to,” Johnson said.

Using the books themselves as a stepping stone for future growth in their learning and reading abilities.

