Texoma Back the Badge Foundation receives annual golf tournament proceeds

All proceeds benefit officers during hardships or families of fallen officers.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - In April, the community tee’d up and hit the course for the Texoma Back the Badge 7th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament. On Wednesday, the non-profit and local officers gathered for the check presentation.

The foundation raised $100,535 dollars from the tournament. President Zac Grantham said all proceeds will benefit officers facing hardships, or to families of fallen officers.

“To be able to help out Southern Oklahoma police officers and North Texas police officers, I know gives it them a little more peace knowing their officers are taken care of,” Grantham said.

He said the organization was established in 2016 and it is close to raising half a million dollars.

The Texoma Back the Badge Foundation will be holding more fundraisers in the future, Grantham said he hopes they will soon exceed $500,000 dollars.

What started as an idea to improve literacy, grew into a partnership that pulls kids away from...
Sherman Public Library unveils book vending machine
The new program, TXANS, will allow Ercot to be more transparent with residents.
Ercot rolls out new notification system for Texans
