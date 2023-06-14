Texoma Back the Badge Foundation receives annual golf tournament proceeds

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - In April, the community tee’d up and hit the course for the Texoma Back the Badge 7th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament. On Wednesday, the non-profit and local officers gathered for the check presentation.

The foundation raised $100,535 dollars from the tournament. President Zac Grantham said all proceeds will benefit officers facing hardships, or to families of fallen officers.

“To be able to help out Southern Oklahoma police officers and North Texas police officers, I know gives it them a little more peace knowing their officers are taken care of,” Grantham said.

He said the organization was established in 2016 and it is close to raising half a million dollars.

The Texoma Back the Badge Foundation will be holding more fundraisers in the future, Grantham said he hopes they will soon exceed $500,000 dollars.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.