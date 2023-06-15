Texoma Local
Denison Waterloo Lake sewer reconstruction project update

The project is set to finish on time, with some parts opening sooner than expected.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Waterloo Lake sewer reconstruction project began in January to improve the city’s sewer system capacity.

The construction has led to several road closures across the city including a portion of Waterloo Lake Drive. The Denison Engineering Manager, Franchon Stearns said there are currently two crews, one is near the Waterloo Park area.

“We actually anticipate having Waterloo Lake Drive back open again maybe at the end of July,” Stearns said.

She said this is sooner than expected. As for Waterloo Park, Stearns said it will fully open by October with certain parts opening by the end of the summer.

Another major road closure is the intersection at Crawford and Lillis.

“We anticipate all of the work taking about eight weeks total,” Stearns said, “They think they’ll have the intersection back open temporarily in about a week.”

Stearns said the road may be bumpy at first, however, crews will eventually repair the pavement.

She said the project is expected to be fully finished in February 2024.

