Durant employee speaks out about city manager’s termination

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant is looking for a new city manager, again.

After eight months in the position, City Manager Lisa Taylor is out.

The city council voted to terminate her employment.

News 12 has an exclusive interview with Tamme Collins, assistant to the city manager, who is heartbroken with Taylors’ termination.

Taylor is the second city manager in less than a year.

In August, Durant City Council fired John Dean and appointed Lisa Taylor as Interim City Manager.

“The only reason I’m doing this interview is to set something clear, let everybody know that Lisa was devoted and dedicated to her employees and to all the citizens in Durant,” Collins shared.

Before she was city manager, Lisa Taylor served as the city’s Economic Development Director, Tamme Collins was also her assistant then.

“When she got city manager, she brought me in,” Collins said.

Last month, city council requested an investigation into Lisa Taylor.

“I think before they even got voted in, it was on their agenda to get rid of Lisa,” Collins added.

After four hours in executive session, city council voted to terminate Taylor.

News 12 asked Collins how councilmember’s Danny Sherrer and Humphrey Miller may have felt knowing their vote wasn’t enough, “disgusted,” she said.

Council has yet to release the findings of their investigation or say what exactly Taylor did wrong.

“Another thing that proves that there was no wrongdoing is that the council did vote to keep her employed until the end of June, they are also paying her severance for her contract, which is another thing that would not have occurred if there had been any misconduct found,” Durant resident Amy Hazell said.

Lisa Taylor and Mayor Martin Tucker released a joint statement Wednesday, which may shed some light on the termination.

The mayor said “during my campaign for City Council, I heard from the public that the City needed some directional change and one of the first steps in that process is fresh leadership.”

In response Taylor stated, “I recognize the authority of the Council to select a City Manager that best meets their vision for the City and I wish my successor nothing but the best.”

“She has done good for the city since she’s been there,” Collins said, “yes she’s had trials and tribulations just like everybody does but if the city and the council would have gave her a chance they could’ve seen the real job she could have done for the city.”

Durant City Council and Lisa Taylor declined to speak with News 12 on camera.

This is Durant’s fifth city manager to be terminated or resign in the past eight years.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.