Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

First synthetic model human embryo created, researchers say

FILE - A science breakthrough was announced involving stem cells.
FILE - A science breakthrough was announced involving stem cells.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers say they have created the world’s first human synthetic model embryos.

The team behind the creation consists of researchers from the California Institute of Technology in the U.S. and the University of Cambridge in the U.K.

They said their embryo-like structures were made from stem cells, bypassing the need for eggs and sperm.

But they are at the very earliest stages of human development.

That means they do not have a beating heart or a brain.

Scientists believe this kind of research could one day help them understand genetic diseases or what causes miscarriages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council voted three against two, Humphrey Miller and Danny Sherrer voted against Taylor’s...
After lengthy meeting, Durant council votes to fire city manager
Jonathan Cox ranked amongst 1% of students who won this scholarship.
Bells High School student wins National Merit Scholarship
After eight months in the position, City Manager Lisa Taylor is out.
Durant employee speaks out about city manager’s termination
Ada man sentenced to life in fatal stabbing
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl in Texas

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in...
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury
Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose
This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy...
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne among those heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England