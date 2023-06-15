Helping Hands for the Homeless

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Local Ardmore organizations such as The Grace Center and The Salvation Army have been facing a growing homeless issue for some time now.

The Grace Center Executive Director Leslie Groven shared some insight into reasons for the recent increase.

“There’s definitely has been an increase in homelessness in Ardmore, it’s definitely increasing everywhere, nationwide, statewide, it’s everywhere,” Groven said.

Groven further added, ”One of the biggest factors that a lot of our clients that are experiencing homelessness is the housing prices. There’s just not enough housing, on top of rent prices are so outrageous right now.”

The Grace Center and The Salvation Army provide basic needs services to the homeless community, including services like shelter, laundry facilities, help with paying utilities and even a referral program, but it costs more money. Serving more people requires even more funding.

Donations collected during annual Christmas bell ringings are a vital source of income for the Salvation Army to be able to take care of those in need.

”That bell you hear us ring at Christmas time, that money has gotta last all this year,” Major Na’Kisha Carr with The Salvation Army Corp. Officers stated. “We have to really work hard to stretch our resources and make every dollar count.”

Despite limited resources and funding, The Grace Center and The Salvation Army continue to serve the rising homeless population - albeit a struggle.

Extreme heat in the summer months is one of the peak seasons for homelessness, and shelter occupancy is limited.

“This afternoon I may have openings, but by seven o’ clock tonight I may have reached capacity,” Major Carr added.

Both The Grace Center and The Salvation Army said that the best way for the community to help is by volunteering or by donating food, money, clothes or personal hygiene products to help them continue to serve the growing homeless population.

For more information on how you can help, click here or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.