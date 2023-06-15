Sherman Police Department holding Summer Youth Camp

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is hosting a free Summer Youth Camp for children 13 years old to 17 years old.

The camp will be held from July 17th through July 21st from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the police station. Sergeant, Brett Mullin, said the camp is free but attendees must live in Sherman or attend Sherman schools.

Mullin said he hopes the camp opens the line of communication between the officers and the youth.

“A lot of the time we go to schools and tale to the younger kids, we have the Citizen’s Police Academy for adults,” Mullin said, “That middle age range, 13 to 17 years old, that’s who we’re hoping to outreach out to.”

Mullin said the attendees will be able to gain real-world experience through hands-on activities and role play.

In addition, they will be learning about all aspects of the department like traffic stops and handling evidence.

The last day to register is June 30th and only 25 spots are available. Information on how to register is on the Sherman Police Department website.

