Thursday Sun and Heat, Thursday Evening Severe

It’s going to be a warm and humid night in Texoma with lows in the upper 60s, and thanks to a stagnant air mass and lots of moisture, dense fog may form after midnight. The fog burns off Thursday morning leaving us with a mostly sunny, hot and humid afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. The next problem rears its ugly head Thursday evening with another round of severe storms possible.

A fast-moving upper wave is coming in stronger than expected and this brings the threat of those thunderstorms Thursday evening. Unlike the last few rounds of storms, higher wind shear and hotter temperatures mean a more volatile environment, and there will be some chance of tornadoes Thursday evening along with very large hail. Highest odds for a tornado, which is still in the lower end of the scale, looks to be west of an Ada to Whitesboro line. All areas have a hail or damaging wind potential.

An upper ridge is in line to deliver unpleasantly hot and humid weather this weekend and well into next week. Highs will top out near 100 degrees, and Heat Index values could reach 110. It’s not expected to be record heat, but it’s going to feel like it!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

