Upcoming Juneteenth celebrations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “The thing that I would emphasize is that this is the season of freedom. Most people got the back end and forget about the front end, and Juneteenth is every bit as important if all Americans are free,” Historian Kurt Cichowski said.

Juneteenth marks the day that slaves in Texas discovered what everyone else in the country already knew, that slavery was over.

It ended five months earlier when President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“There were 4 million of our fellow Americans just happen to be black, who are not free until general order number three, which is what Juneteenth is based upon,” Cichowski continued.

Friday Grayson United and the Sherman Riots Historical Marker Committee will join forces for the 3rd Sankofa Journey walking tour.

“The whole concept of Sankofa means it’s not forbidden to look back, to move forward. So, we know history is used to celebrate some of the milestones from the past and also to ensure that we don’t go through these things again,” Grayson United president Erik Jackson explained.

The tour starts at 6, in Downtown Sherman.

Then on Saturday, Grayson United welcomes the community to Martin Luther King Park for a more festive celebration.

“Hopefully we’ll have everybody dancing in the streets, doing line dances and just creating good memories,” Jackson said.

Sunday the party continues at the Splash Family Aquatic Center.

“This is for every race to come out, because if anybody is enslaved, we all are slaves. So, if anybody should be free, we should all be free,” Jackson replied.

