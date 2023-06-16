Ada man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child porn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child and possessing child porn.

News 12 spoke to the mother of the victim, a preteen at the time, who told us Ronnie Lamb, 40, was the ex-boyfriend of a member of the victim’s family who began pursuing a romantic and sexual relationship with her.

Lamb was first charged in state court but he used the McGirt ruling to appeal. The federal government then picked up the case.

Lamb plead guilty in 2021 to engaging in sexual acts with a minor and to knowingly possessing child porn.

According to a press release, Lamb was sentenced to 15 years per count for three counts of sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country, and 15 years for one count of possession of child porn. The sentences will run concurrently.

