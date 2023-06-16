Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ada man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child porn

Ronnie Lamb, 40, will spend the next 15 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child...
Ronnie Lamb, 40, will spend the next 15 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child and possessing child porn.(Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a child and possessing child porn.

News 12 spoke to the mother of the victim, a preteen at the time, who told us Ronnie Lamb, 40, was the ex-boyfriend of a member of the victim’s family who began pursuing a romantic and sexual relationship with her.

Lamb was first charged in state court but he used the McGirt ruling to appeal. The federal government then picked up the case.

Lamb plead guilty in 2021 to engaging in sexual acts with a minor and to knowingly possessing child porn.

According to a press release, Lamb was sentenced to 15 years per count for three counts of sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country, and 15 years for one count of possession of child porn. The sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After eight months in the position, City Manager Lisa Taylor is out.
Durant employee speaks out about city manager’s termination
Loco, Okla. damage (6.16.23)
Severe storms wreak havoc across Texoma
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup underway after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes
Denison police fatally shot an armed man after officers found a woman dead at a home early...
Grand jury clears Denison officers in April fatal officer-involved shooting
Ada man sentenced to life in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Michael Garrett, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking fentanyl.
Calera man arrested with 50 fentanyl pills during Durant traffic stop
Christopher Hill, 21, is headed to federal prison for nine years for hitting a 39-day-old baby.
Ardmore man sentenced for child abuse in Indian Country
Carlos Hernandez-Lara, Jr. was caught in Massachusetts on charges of sexual assault and...
Denison man sentenced for child sex assault
The death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure when an...
Grayson County Jail reports inmate dies of self-inflicted wounds