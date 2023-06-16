Texoma Local
Ardmore man sentenced for child abuse in Indian Country

Christopher Hill, 21, is headed to federal prison for nine years for hitting a 39-day-old baby.
Christopher Hill, 21, is headed to federal prison for nine years for hitting a 39-day-old baby.(Ardmore Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is headed to federal prison for hitting a 39-day-old baby.

According to a press release, Christopher Hill, 21, was sentenced to nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to child abuse in Indian Country.

Hill admitted to hitting the victim, causing injuries including skull fractures and brain hemorrhaging, the release adds.

The case was prosecuted at the federal level due to the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.

