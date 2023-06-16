Ardmore man sentenced for child abuse in Indian Country

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is headed to federal prison for hitting a 39-day-old baby.

According to a press release, Christopher Hill, 21, was sentenced to nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to child abuse in Indian Country.

Hill admitted to hitting the victim, causing injuries including skull fractures and brain hemorrhaging, the release adds.

The case was prosecuted at the federal level due to the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.

