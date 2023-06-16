Branch crashes through RV roof in Savoy

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - During the storms on Thursday night, a branch came crashing through the roof of an RV in Savoy.

The homeowner says that the branch just narrowly missed him as it burst through the ceiling into his bedroom.

He said he had just turned on the TV to watch KXII’s own Steve Lanore report on the storm right as the branch came in.

“I was sitting there on the bed watching the Channel Twelve weather and the next thing you know, you have an eight inch round tree limb in your face,” the homeowner said.

He used buckets to catch the incoming water and worked quickly to move as much as possible from his bedroom until the storm allowed him to go outside and cover the damage with a tarp.

The owner said that he’s known this tree could be a problem for a while.

“That tree started dying probably 3 or 4 years ago, and I have brought it to their attention. When the only green on that tree is mistletoe, you know that the tree is dead,” the owner said.

Despite his contact with the RV park, no work was ever done on the tree.

