Brown leads Dallas against Seattle after 21-point showing

Seattle Storm (2-6, 2-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-5, 4-1 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Seattle Storm after Kalani Brown scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings' 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Dallas went 8-10 in Western Conference play and 8-10 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wings shot 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall last season while going 10-8 in Western Conference play. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.