Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Brown leads Dallas against Seattle after 21-point showing

Dallas takes on the Seattle Storm after Kalani Brown scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings’ 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks
Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown (21) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson...
Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown (21) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson (44) during the first half of a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seattle Storm (2-6, 2-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-5, 4-1 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Seattle Storm after Kalani Brown scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings' 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Dallas went 8-10 in Western Conference play and 8-10 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wings shot 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall last season while going 10-8 in Western Conference play. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

After eight months in the position, City Manager Lisa Taylor is out.
Durant employee speaks out about city manager’s termination
Loco, Okla. damage (6.16.23)
Severe storms wreak havoc across Texoma
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup underway after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes
Denison police fatally shot an armed man after officers found a woman dead at a home early...
Grand jury clears Denison officers in April fatal officer-involved shooting
Ada man sentenced to life in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung jogs to the dugout in the second inning of a baseball...
Rangers start 3-game series with the Blue Jays
Washington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz (20) celebrates with first base coach Eric Young Jr. (12)...
Ruiz gets 2 big hits late as the Nationals beat the Astros 4-1 in 10 innings to avoid a sweep
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth...
Ohtani gets the win, ties for the MLB HR lead as the Angels beat the Rangers 5-3
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Robert Caro, left, and Robert Gottlieb in a...
Robert Caro’s last book on LBJ likely won’t be delayed by editor Robert Gottlieb’s death