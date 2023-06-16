Calera man arrested with 50 fentanyl pills during Durant traffic stop

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police say they arrested a suspect with enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of people.

Police pulled over 36-year-old Michael Garrett, of Calera, as he was coming into town Tuesday.

During a search of his car, they say they found 50 fentanyl pills.

Garret is facing a charge of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.

His bond has not been set.

