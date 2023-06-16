Calera man arrested with 50 fentanyl pills during Durant traffic stop
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Police say they arrested a suspect with enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of people.
Police pulled over 36-year-old Michael Garrett, of Calera, as he was coming into town Tuesday.
During a search of his car, they say they found 50 fentanyl pills.
Garret is facing a charge of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
His bond has not been set.
