Civil Air Patrol and Ada Regional Airport teach students to fly

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Regional Airport is teaming up with the Civil Air Patrol to teach young students how to fly.

“The students are approximately 17 years old,” Southwest Region Flight Academy Chief flight instructor Danny Dunlap said. “They know nothing about flying, most of them unless they’ve studied on their own.”

Dunlap and Tamara Shannon, with the Civil Air Patrol, are working together at the Ada Regional Airport to educate 20 young pilots on the fundamentals of aviation.

“So, a typical day here: the kids will arrive and get breakfast and go out with their instructor and fly about an hour and a half a piece we’ll come back here and have flight school, knowledge-based things,” Shannon said.

The Civil Air Patrol is a nationwide volunteer organization with a focus in educating future pilots on the basics of aviation, emergency response and building leadership skills.

“We do some stalls, stick turns, and slow flying,” Dunlap said.

The flight academy program gives students about 8 hours in the cockpit, where students pair with flight instructors and learn how to take off, maneuver the plane, and land safely.

After about 15 hours of in-flight training, students are given the opportunity to live every pilots dream - a solo flight and landing on their own.

“The kids come in with a goal that they want to solo the air plane, and most of them will,” Shannon said. “The first solo that a student does is the pivotal moment going forward. It’s the thing that everything else is built on.”

Long after they finish the program and the students continue with their future aviation careers, they will always remember their first solo flight. When they leave, they have valuable experience and memories that will last a lifetime.

“When they go back, no matter how many flying hours they have, they could have thousands and thousands, they could be flying for the airlines, they will still come back and remember the day they soloed.” Shannon said.

