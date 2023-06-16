Denison man sentenced for child sex assault

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man, caught in Massachusetts on charges of sexual assault, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Denison Police received a report on December 26, 2014, regarding an assault of a child.

46-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Lara, Jr. was accused of grooming and sexually abusing the child, the release states.

During the investigation, detectives attempted to locate and interview Hernandez-Lara, but discovered he had disappeared and was no longer in the area, according to the DA’s Office.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in March of 2015 and a Grayson County Grand Jury returned an indictment in 2016.

On December 16, 2020, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit of the Massachusetts State Police located and arrested Hernandez-Lara. The release states that he had been using the alias “Jose Ramirez” and had forged a Resident Alien Card in that name.

Hernandez-Lara was charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. He entered a guilty plea in February 2023 in exchange for the state capping his punishment at 15 years in prison, according to the release.

Hernandez-Lara will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender for life.

