Grayson County Jail reports inmate dies of self-inflicted wounds

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate death at the Grayson County Jail.

According to a press release, Aaron Ewing, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday with injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted.

Jail medical staff and Sherman Fire Rescue attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful, the press release states.

Ewing’s death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure when an inmate dies while in custody.

