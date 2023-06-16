Texoma Local
Overnight storms cause property damage, power outages across Grayson County

The aftermath of severe storms in Grayson County has left a trail of destruction, with fallen trees causing damage to homes and power lines. Residents recount e
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Co. (KXII) - The aftermath of severe storms in Grayson County has left a trail of destruction, with fallen trees causing damage to homes and power lines. Residents recount experiences as they assess the damage.

A Sherman homeowner, John Yarborough, was watching the storm from his porch when a large portion of a tree crashed onto the roof of his home, just above where he was standing.

Yarborough said, “All of a sudden, I heard a crash and heard it hit the roof. And my wife ran out and said, ‘Oh, my God, are you okay?’ And I said, ‘A tree just fell down.’”

Yarborough said there are several large trees surrounding his property, making him worried that another tree might fall.

“It was kind of scary, they were waving around so much,” Yarborough said.

Fortunately, Yarborough was alright, but his house was not. He now plans on getting a new roof.

In Southmayd, the aftermath of the strong winds is evident at a stretch of homes along Highway 289. Southmayd resident, Ben Wible, said it appears to be a small tornado or strong straight-line winds. Trained spotters reported seeing funnel clouds in the area, although no tornado has been confirmed. Wible witnessed fences and branches brought down, shingles torn off roofs, and sheds blown over.

“That was the worst damage I have seen,” Wible said.

The powerful winds also resulted in widespread power outages, affecting over 10,000 customers in Grayson County alone according to PowerOutages.US.

Wible said his power went out at 9:00 pm on Thursday and stayed off for over twelve hours.

Grayson County Emergency Manager, Samantha Allison, said there have been no reported injuries resulting from the storms. However, based on the look of things, recovery could be extensive

