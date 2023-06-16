Texoma Local
Severe storms wreak havoc across Texoma

Loco, Okla. damage (6.16.23)
Loco, Okla. damage (6.16.23)(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Severe thunderstorms wreaked havoc on both sides of the Red River Thursday evening.

In Southern Oklahoma, significant damage has been reported near the Stephens County town of Loco where a tornado may have touched down. The National Weather Service in Norman says they are investigating whether tornadoes touched down in this area, near Healdton, and near Waurika.

In Grayson County, Texas, high winds knocked power lines on State Highway 56 in Southmayd Thursday night, closing the highway. As storms moved southeast, a large tree fell onto a house west of FM-1417 and lightning likely caused an apartment fire at a West Taylor Street complex in Sherman.

In Fannin County, emergency management reported a tree fell through the roof of an RV in Savoy.

No injuries have been reported.

The storms has knocked out power to thousands of Texomans. Here are the latest numbers, according to PowerOutage.us.

Grayson County 7,246

Fannin County 506

Lamar County 1,917

Love County 3,454

News 12 has crews out surveying damaged areas today and will have complete coverage in tonight’s newscasts.

