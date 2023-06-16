Texoma Local
Storm-Induced Power Line Break Ignites Apartment Fire, Displacing Eight Families

News 12 takes a look at the aftermath of storm damage at an apartment complex.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thursday night’s storm caused a power line to break, which set a unit of the ‘23 Hundred Apartments’ on fire.

“It was probably like 10:00, and we just saw, like, sparks off on the lines, and I had told my daughter, I was like, oh, it’s fine, it’s far away. It’s probably just going to spark, and the lights are going to go out,” a tenant shared.

However, sparks quickly grew into a fire.

Line workers said the storm caused a tree to fall into the power line, it broke, then fell on top of the apartment building.

“I was trying to keep it together, but when I saw it hit the roof, I was like, okay, this is not safe,” she explained.

She says she called 9-1-1.

“But other people had already called, so they were on their way,” the tenant stated.

First responders arrived, but they had to wait for the power to safely be shut off before putting the fire out.

" When we saw the really bright lights and the really loud noise, we were like, okay, this is not okay,” she exclaimed.

It was a long night spent without power.

“It didn’t come back until this morning around 6,” she said.

The light of the day showed the extent of the damage, and the uncertainty some tenants now face, as they clear out their belongings from what’s left of their home.

Eight families are now displaced.

The apartment complex is working to find other units for them to stay in temporarily.

