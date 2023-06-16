Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC Medical Minutes- Preparing Your Child For Surgery

TMC Medical Minutes- Preparing Your Child For Surgery
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After eight months in the position, City Manager Lisa Taylor is out.
Durant employee speaks out about city manager’s termination
Denison police fatally shot an armed man after officers found a woman dead at a home early...
Grand jury clears Denison officers in April fatal officer-involved shooting
Ada man sentenced to life in fatal stabbing
helping hands for the homeless
Helping Hands for the Homeless
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
A Quieter Friday Is Ahead

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Preparing Your Child For Surgery
TMC Medical Minutes- Lung Cancer Screening-LDCT
TMC Medical Minutes- Lung Cancer Screening-LDCT
TMC Medical Minutes- Women and Alzheimer’s Disease