BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man who has been on the run for nearly a month is behind bars.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney McMichael was taken into custody in Durant Monday afternoon.

McMichael was wanted on several state and tribal warrants including trafficking meth and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bryan County Deputies and the Durant Police Department, Durant Oklahoma took Rodney Mcmichael into custody on the south... Posted by Bryan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 12, 2023

