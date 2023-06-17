Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

LNL: Baltimore bus crash injures 15
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loco, Okla. damage (6.16.23)
Severe storms wreak havoc across Texoma
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup underway after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes
Michael Garrett, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking fentanyl.
Calera man arrested with 50 fentanyl pills during Durant traffic stop
The death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure when an...
Grayson County Jail reports inmate dies of self-inflicted wounds
Wanted fugitive Rodney McMichael was taken into custody in Durant on Monday.
Wanted fugitive arrested in Bryan County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of...
Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign
Elderly man arrested for starting Oak Fire
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Ecuadorean woman who revived during her wake is dead after a week in intensive care at a hospital
LNL: Baltimore bus crash injures 15