‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in plane crash

UNALAKLEET, Alaska (KTUU/Gray) - Alaska State Troopers have reported that Jim Tweto, a noted bush pilot and member of the reality show “Flying Wild Alaska,” has died in a plane crash.

A social media account for the NTSB shared at 3:59 p.m. Alaska time that the agency is “investigating the crash of a Cessna 180H airplane near Unalakleet, Alaska.”

Alaska State Troopers reported that they received an SOS notification from a Garmin InReach device at 11:48 a.m. on Friday. A plane crash was reported 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik after a Cessna 180 was witnessed attempting a takeoff but failing to gain elevation. The aircraft crashed, killing both the pilot and the passenger.

Tweto, 68, was identified as the pilot, while his passenger was identified as hunting and fishing guide Shane Reynolds, 45, of Orofino, Idaho.

Tweto was a bush pilot and owner of aviation-related businesses known from his time as a cast member on the Discovery Channel reality show “Flying Wild Alaska”, which ran in 2011 and 2012. Tweto was also a noted boat builder and had come to Alaska on scholarship to play hockey at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Reynolds was the owner and operator of Northwest Fishing Expeditions. A LinkedIn profile for Reynolds says he focused on guiding trips for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon and bass in the Snake, Columbia, and Grande Rivers of Washington and Oregon.

Tweto’s daughter Ariel Tweto, who was also featured on the program, shared on social media that her father died Friday in a plane crash.

“I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad. And I don’t know why I’m writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me,” she said in the post. “My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his 180.”

Comments on the post reflected Tweto’s notoriety as a talented aviator.

“I’ll always liked working for him and he treated me so good,” one fellow pilot said. “I’ll never forget flying the 180 with him in St. Mary’s. He let me keep my tailwind current in it. He will be missed.”

