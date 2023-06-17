Local baseball players named all-state by Texas coaches
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several local baseball players were named all-state by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Here are the area players that were named to the all-state list:
CLASS 5A
1st - Jack Aleman (Denison) OF
3rd - Canaan Farley Jr. (Denison) 1B
CLASS 4A
Elite - Noah Bentley (Celina) OF
1st - Jackson Rooker (Celina) 3B
2nd - RJ Ruais (Celina) P
CLASS 3A
Elite - Barrett Kent (Pottsboro) P
1st - Brooks Griggs-Bell (Gunter) P
1st - Cade Dodson (Gunter) SS
CLASS 2A
Elite - Tyler Trapp (Whitewright) OF
1st - Logan Jenkins (Collinsville) SS
2nd - Zane Prieto (Whitewright) 2B
2nd - Hunter Peel (Muenster) C
