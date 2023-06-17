Local baseball players named all-state by Texas coaches

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several local baseball players were named all-state by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Here are the area players that were named to the all-state list:

CLASS 5A

1st - Jack Aleman (Denison) OF

3rd - Canaan Farley Jr. (Denison) 1B

CLASS 4A

Elite - Noah Bentley (Celina) OF

1st - Jackson Rooker (Celina) 3B

2nd - RJ Ruais (Celina) P

CLASS 3A

Elite - Barrett Kent (Pottsboro) P

1st - Brooks Griggs-Bell (Gunter) P

1st - Cade Dodson (Gunter) SS

CLASS 2A

Elite - Tyler Trapp (Whitewright) OF

1st - Logan Jenkins (Collinsville) SS

2nd - Zane Prieto (Whitewright) 2B

2nd - Hunter Peel (Muenster) C

