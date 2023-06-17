Local basketball officials sharpen skills at summer camp

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Some of the best basketball officials in the state worked with younger referees at a big basketball camp tournament in Kingston.

The Southeast Oklahoma Officials Association has donated their time to work the games in a Kingston summer team camp. The officials are running their own clinic in conjunction with the camp to improve their own game.

Veteran officials representing over 150 state tournament games were in attendance to work with younger officials to help them become better in their officiating skills. Almost 80 percent of young officials quit calling games after the first three years. Camps like the one in Kingston are in place to help officials become better, faster, and allow them grow in skill and confidence while calling games.

