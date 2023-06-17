Severe Storms Saturday Night

The Storm Prediction Center has put every county of Texoma under a Level 3 Enhanced risk for severe storms this evening and into the overnight/early morning hours of Sunday. Strong damaging winds of more than 80mph will be possible as well as up to baseball sized hail. The tornado risk is very low for Texoma due to these storms happening very late at night. Of course, lightning and heavy rain will also be a concern.

Storms will form out to the West of Texoma this afternoon evening and we expect to see at least one of these strong to severe storms move into Texoma around 10pm tonight. Then after midnight, more storms are expected to affect Texoma through the early morning hours of Sunday before clearing out around 7-9am.

Upper level high pressure strengthens next week, providing seasonably hot and humid weather with daily highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s, these are near average as we move into late June. Skies should be dry after the Sunday morning system moves away.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.