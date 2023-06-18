1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Officials are expressing shock and sadness at the death of one state trooper and the critical wounding of another hours apart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Authorities found the man shortly before 3 p.m. several miles away in Walker Township, and a gun battle ensued that killed the shooter and a trooper, police said.

The name of the trooper and suspect killed as well as the name of the wounded trooper weren’t immediately released.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris of the state police were at the hospital where the injured trooper was being treated, state police said. Shapiro later said in a social media post that the wounded trooper was in critical but stable condition and he and the commissioner thanked his colleagues for their service and prayed for his recovery.

The governor said he and first lady Lori Shapiro “send our love to the family of the trooper killed today. May his memory be a blessing.”

The Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge said it was “devastated” at the shooting of “not one but two” troopers, one of whom made “the ultimate sacrifice.”

“Bravery and honor best describe these troopers, and we will hold their heroic actions in our hearts and minds forever,” the lodge’s president, Joseph Regan, said in a social media post.

President David Kennedy of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, an organization made up of 4,300 active and retired troopers, said the commonwealth “has lost one hero while another fights for his life.”

“The bravery of these Troopers and their loved ones will stay in our hearts forever,” he said in a post on social media.

